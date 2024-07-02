Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Philippines on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 4,406.18 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, broadly stable compared with the PHP 4,407.40 it cost on Monday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at PHP 51,392.64 per tola from PHP 51,406.98 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PHP
|1 Gram
|4,406.18
|10 Grams
|44,061.65
|Tola
|51,392.64
|Troy Ounce
|137,047.80
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Philippines by adapting international prices (USD/PHP) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global market movers: Gold price retreats below $2,330 amid strong JOLTS data
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics released May Job Openings and Labor Turnover reports, which showed 8.14 million job vacancies, exceeding forecasts and April’s 7.919 million, the lowest level in three years.
- US business activity in the manufacturing sector showed mixed results. Traders are now focusing on the upcoming release of service sector data on Wednesday.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September are at 63%, up from 58% on Monday.
- December 2024 fed funds rate futures contract implies that the Fed will ease policy by just 36 basis points (bps) toward the end of the year.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
