Philippines: BSP kept rates unchanged in November – UOB

Overall, the latest monetary policy statement still sounded hawkish. Likewise, official comments during the post-meeting briefing continued to suggest a meeting-by-meeting approach and data dependent in the near term. Recognizing this and extremely fluid global conditions, we see a 50:50 chance for BSP to hike one more time by 25bps at the next and final meeting of this year on 14 Dec. Until we have another big positive surprise in the nation’s inflation report for Nov and/or the US Fed officially announces an end to its rate hiking cycle in the coming month, we maintain our call for the RRP rate to end the year higher at 6.75% for now.

The Monetary Board (MB) judged that a rate pause today will allow previous policy interest rate adjustments to continue to work through the economy, particularly the impact on firms and households as credit growth decelerated further. It also reflects a downgrade in BSP’s inflation outlook with the riskadjusted inflation forecasts (which were first introduced in the 26 Oct 2023 offcycle meeting) tweaking lower to 6.1% for 2023 (from 6.2% projected in Oct), 4.4% for 2024 (from 4.7% previously) and 3.4% for 2025 (from 3.5% estimated in Oct).

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate unchanged at 6.50%... after taking into account a sharp slowdown in Oct inflation (details in report). The decision came against its own forward guidance of a follow-through hike during the off-cycle rate move last month (on 26 Oct), and our expectation of a 25bps hike, but matching Bloomberg consensus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.