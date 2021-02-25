Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot could help end the COVID-19 pandemic – Israeli Study

Pfizer/ BioNTech’s jointly developed COVID-19 vaccine emerges extremely effective against the virus in a study that was conducted among 1.2 million Israeli people, Bloomberg reports, citing a study conducted by the teams from the Clalit Research Institute and Harvard University.

Additional details

“Two doses of the vaccine prevented 94% of Covid-19 cases in 596,618 people vaccinated between Dec. 20 and Feb. 1, about one-quarter of whom were over the age of 60.”

“After two doses, the vaccine was just as effective for adults age 70 and older as it was for younger people. There were indications that the shot might work slightly less well for people who were sick with three or more other illnesses, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.”

“But the benefit remained strong, with 89% protection from Covid symptoms seven days after the second dose. And for most people, protection was already significant two to three weeks after the first dose.”

Market reaction

The encouraging vaccine news could likely add to the reflation trade-optimism, as the S&P 500 futures rise 0.19% to 3,930 levels.