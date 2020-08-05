PBOC’s Ma: China's economy to grow around 2% in 2020

Speaking to a local media outlet Sina Finance on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Chief Adviser Ma Jun said that he expects China's economy to grow around 2% in 2020.

He added that there is no need to step up counter-cyclical adjustments of monetary policy as an economic recovery is well under way.

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the Chinese proxy, the AUD, as AUD/USD keeps its range in upper band of 0.7100.