PBOC should lower rates for the sake of the real economy – China Press

The China Securities Journal carried an opinion on Monday, citing the Chinese analysts arguing on lowering the interest rate to stimulate the real economy.
Key Quotes:
People's Bank of China should reduce its medium-term lending facility rates.
To drive down financing costs for the real economy.
Monetary easing by central banks of major economies globally has opened up room for China to lower MLF rates.
