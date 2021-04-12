PBOC sets USDCNY reference rate at 6.5578 vs. 6.5409 previous

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 6.5578 versus Friday’s fix and close of 6.5409 and 6.5530 respectively.
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 as US dollar attempts a recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1900, holding steady as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid cautious market mood. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh Fed Chair Powell's upbeat message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.