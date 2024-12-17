PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1891 vs. 7.1882 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1891, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1882 and 7.2842 Reuters estimates.
