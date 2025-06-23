PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1710 vs. 7.1695 previous

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1710 as compared to Friday's fix of 7.1695 and 7.1914 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some sellers below 0.6450 as US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites
The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers to near 0.6440 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar edges higher amid the rising tensions in the Middle East after the United States carried out airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.
USD/JPY fills bullish gap to over one-month top amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY retreats over 50 pips from its highest level since May 15 touched during the Asian session as Trump's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities drives some safe-haven flows to the JPY. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations contribute to capping spot prices near the 100-day SMA hurdle.
Gold edges higher above $3,350 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price climbs to near $3,375 during the early Asian session on Monday. US President Donald Trump’s decision to join Israel’s war against Iran sharply escalates the conflict, which lifts the precious metal. Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index for June later on Monday.
Week ahead: PCE inflation and flash PMIs on tap amid Middle East jitters
Ongoing Israel-Iran tensions to keep risk sentiment in check. US core PCE and consumption data to offer much-needed distraction. CPI readings also due in Canada, Australia and Japan. Flash PMIs for June in the spotlight too amid tariff chaos.
What if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key global energy gateways, with approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowing through the strait daily. If the Strait of Hormuz became non-navigable, at least in recent history, it would constitute an unprecedented negative supply shock for the energy markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.