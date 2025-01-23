PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1708 vs. 7.1696 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1708 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1696 and 7.2896 Reuters estimates.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.6300 despite renewed China optimism
AUD/USD stays depressed below the 0.6300 mark in the Asian session on Thursday amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans. The Aussie shrugs off a risk-rally in Chinese stocks on fresh support measures as the US Dollar holds ground ahead of top-tier US data releases.
USD/JPY bounces to near 155.50 amid modest US Dollar uptick
USD/JPY finds fresh buyers and bounces to near 155.50 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair reverses an early dip-=led by the better-than-expected Japanese Trade Balance data. Further upside could be capped amid prospects for an imminent BoJ rate hike on Friday.
Gold price consolidates below three-month top at $2,763
Gold price holds steady below its highest level since November at $2,763 and remains on track to prolong over a one-month-old uptrend. The uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies and Fed rate cut bets might continue to underpin the yellow metal.
Ripple's XRP ETFs: Is SEC approval on the horizon following CME's rumored futures launch?
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange allegedly plans to launch Ripple's XRP and Solana futures contracts following a now-deleted post on a staging website detailing how trading for both assets will function.
Netflix posts record quarter, as Trump talks tariffs on China
There has been a positive tone to risk this week, as the market digests Trump 2.0. However, Trump is not the only show in town. Earnings reports are also a key driver of stock indices, and the news is good.
