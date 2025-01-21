PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1703 vs. 7.1886 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1703 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1886 and 7.2888 Reuters estimates.
