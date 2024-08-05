PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1345 vs. 7.1376 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1345, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1376 and 7.1912 Reuters estimates.
AUD/USD trims losses to retake 0.6500 after upbeat China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is recovering losses to retake 0.6500 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair finds fresh demand from upbeat China's Caixin Services PMI for July, which outweighs rife Middle East geopolitical tensions and US economic woes. Focus shifts to US ISM PMI.
USD/JPY remains deep in the red near 145.00 amid intense risk aversion
USD/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure near 145.00 in Asian trading on Monday, extending Friday's slump. Mounting US recession fears and escalating Middle East conflict dent risk appetite, adding extra legs to the safe-haven Japanese Yen's upsurge. US ISM Services PMI is next on tap.
Gold struggles below $2,450 despite looming Mid-East geopolitical risks
Gold price is on the back foot below $2,450 early Monday during the early Asian session. Gold price is unable to capitalize on rising expectations of a 50 bps Fed rate-cut in September and the risk-off mood amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Kraken Chief Security Officer stresses on importance of crypto self custody, traders express concern
Data from Cryptogics, a data platform tracks the traffic to cryptocurrency exchanges and ranks the platforms based on it. Kraken ranks among the top 10 platforms. The platform tracked 6 million visits to the exchange platform in July 2024.
Week ahead: RBA and BoJ summary of opinions take center stage
RBA decides on policy as hike bets disappear. BoJ Summary of Opinions awaited for more hike hints. After Fed, Dollar turns to ISM non-manufacturing PMI. New Zealand and Canada jobs data also on tap.