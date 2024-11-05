PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1016 vs. 7.1203 previous

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1016, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1203 and 7.1019 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground near 0.6600 after strong China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD holds higher ground near the 0.6600 mark early Tuesday. Strong China's Caixin Services PMI data for October underpins the Aussie amid a modest US Dollar uptick and a tepid risk tone. Traders remain reluctant ahead of the RBA policy decision and the US presidential election.
USD/JPY rises toward 152.50, despite strong Japan's PMI, cautious mood
USD/JPY has picked up fresh bids to test 152.50 in Asian trading on Tuesday, tracking the renewed US Dollar strength. The pair shrugs off strong Japanese PMI data and a cautious market mood. Traders remain wary as Americans head to polls this Tuesday.
Gold price hangs near one-week low; downside seems cushioned ahead of the US election
Gold price remains close to a one-week low set on Monday, though the downside seems limited amid safe-haven demand stemming from the US election uncertainty and talks of an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel.
RBA widely expected to keep interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
Australia’s benchmark interest rate is set to stay unchanged at 4.35% in November. The focus remains on Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock’s comments and updated economic forecasts. The Australian Dollar could wilt if RBA Governor Bullock ramps up bets for a December rate cut.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.