PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0833 vs. 7.0866 previous

Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.0833 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0866 and 7.1141 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

