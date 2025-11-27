TRENDING:
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0779 vs. 7.0796 previous

Haresh Menghani

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.0779 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0796 and 7.0733 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles to extend its ongoing recovery, meeting firm resistance around the 1.1600 neighbourhood on the back of a directionless US Dollar and the generalised flattish mood in the FX universe. Moving forward, the release of Germany’s preliminary inflation data should be the salient event on Friday.

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD is now facing a daily correction after hitting fresh four-week highs near 1.3270 earlier on Thursday. Indeed, Cable trades in an irresolute fashion so far, struggling to maintain its sharp rebound in place on the back of the directionless Greenback.

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold trades on the back foot on Thursday, coming under some mild downside pressure against the backdrop of the widespread lack of a clear direction in the global markets, all following the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the associated marginal trading conditions in the global markets.

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

The Bonk community has partnered with Bitcoin Capital to launch the first exchange-traded product tracking the memecoin's price on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, UK and European stock indices are mostly drifting a touch lower this morning. The focus remains on the postmortem of the UK budget.

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

