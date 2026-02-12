The EUR/JPY cross extends this week's sharp retracement slide from the 186.25 region for the fourth straight day and drops to over a two-month low during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 181.00 mark, down nearly 0.50% for the day, and seem vulnerable to weakening further.

The overnight breakdown below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 183.00 strong horizontal support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The downfall, however, stalls just above the 100-day SMA, currently pegged at 180.75, which should now act as a key pivotal point amid strong follow-through buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has turned more negative, implying the MACD line sits beneath the Signal line with momentum hovering around the zero mark. The RSI at 36 indicates weakening momentum without oversold conditions. Hence, a break beneath the 100-day SMA support would warn of a deeper retracement slide.

Confirmation would come from the MACD histogram contracting toward zero after its recent negative expansion. An RSI recovery through 50 would strengthen the bullish case, whereas a slide toward 30 would keep sellers in control. That said, a daily close back above the 50-day SMA would revive upside momentum for the EUR/JPY cross.

EUR/JPY daily chart