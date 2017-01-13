Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8909 vs 6.9141
By
Ivan Delgado
01:16 GMT
South Korea BoK Interest Rate Decision remains unchanged at 1.25% in January
|
01:00 GMT
USD/CAD: headed to 1.3500? - Rabobank
00:50 GMT
USD/JPY making a hard correction with eyes on 115 handle
00:27 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8832 - Nomura
00:24 GMT
Fed's Yellen Q&A: Fed focus on low unemployment, stable inflation
00:21 GMT
Fed's Yellen: No comments on economy nor monetary policy
00:05 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥-501.4B to ¥206.5B in December 30
|
Jan 12, 23:58 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks up to ¥346.8B in December 30 from previous ¥58.5B
|
Jan 12, 23:57 GMT
Japan Money Supply M2+CD (YoY) unchanged at 4% in December
|
Jan 12, 23:54 GMT
China's lending data points to rebound in commodities - ANZ
Jan 12, 23:53 GMT
AUD/USD capped through 0.75 handle, consolidating the Trump USD sell-off
Jan 12, 23:37 GMT
NZD/USD: profit taking in a minor correction, but Momentum still bullish for 0.7240
Jan 12, 22:30 GMT
Gold fails on the 1200 handle; bullish tone above 50 SMA
Jan 12, 22:12 GMT
Economic wrap - Westpac
Jan 12, 22:08 GMT
Wall Street down in the red as Trumpflation trades unwind
Jan 12, 21:52 GMT
New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales (MoM) unchanged at -0.1% in December
|
Jan 12, 21:47 GMT
Market wrap: Trumpflation trades continued to unravel overnight - Westpac
Jan 12, 21:27 GMT
EM Equity Outlook - BBH
Jan 12, 21:17 GMT
USD/MXN pauses at 21.56; Who pays the border wall?
Jan 12, 20:30 GMT
Load More content ...