PBOC Official: Shocked that US has labelled China as a 'currency manipulator'

Reuters reports the latest comments from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) official, with the key headlines found below.

Yuan at appropriate level at present. Yuan moves do not necessarily lead to disorderly movements in capital flows Shocked that US has labelled China as a 'currency manipulator' China able to 'navigate all scenarios' from US currency manipulation label.

Risk aversion is creeping back in Europe, with gold shining at a new six-year high above 1530 levels while the USD/JPY pair erases gains to currently trade near 105.30 region.