PBOC may keep LPR unchanged – China Press

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to keep the loan prime rate (LPR) steady, in order to help solidify reductions in corporate loan rates, the Financial News reported on Thursday.
The Chinese central bank left the LPR unadjusted at 3.85% in January while holding the five-year LPR steady at 4.65%.
Key takeaways
“China's corporate loan rates are likely to be kept low due to low inflation risks and stable macro policies.”
“The PBOC seems content with the current interest rate levels while leaving the January MLF rate unchanged, while abundant credit and demand should support recovery.”
Market reaction
USD/CNY was last seen trading modestly flat at 6.4619, bouncing off daily lows of 6.4567.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY keeps range above 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo
USD/JPY holds its range above 103.50, as markets ignore the BOJ's downgrade to its economic assessment. The BOJ kept its monetary policy steady, as expected. Amid the upbeat market mood, the spot remains undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness.
AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data
Australia's upbeat jobs data impresses the AUD bulls, driving AUD/USD towards 0.7800. Australia's jobless rate ticked lower to 6.6% in December to hit the lowest level since April. Stimulus hopes-driven risk-on mood and broad US dollar weakness also underpin the spot.
Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4
Gold trades near $1,870 in Asia, having jumped 1.7% on Wednesday. Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.
President Joe Biden: The markets and the first 100 days
Four years have passed, and now we usher in a new United States President: Joe Biden. A complete U-turn from what Donald Trump stood for. Nationalism is now replaced with Progressive politics.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.