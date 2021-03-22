PBoC leaves one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%

The People's Bank of China has left the one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%, and the five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.65%.
There has been no reaction in the markets related such as the Australian dollar which trades at 0.7710 and higher on the day by 0.3%.
Description of the PBoC Interest Rate Decision
The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears keep control from double top
EUR/USD bulls seeking an upside correction from the next daily support. Bears are in control from a longer-term perspective. The euro has been under pressure since making a double top on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
Bitcoin bears await confirmation to recall sub-$50,000 levels
Bitcoin bulls seem tiring as the quote wavers around $57,750 during early Monday. The cryptocurrency major teases a bearish chart formation, rising wedge, which becomes critical to follow, if confirmed, near the top.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.