PBOC injects CNY500 billion via one-year MLF at 2.95%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY500 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility on Friday.

The Chinese central bank kept the rate for the one-year MLF operation unchanged for the ninth month in a row at 2.95%.

The central bank rolled over earlier MLF, TMLF with CNY500 billion MLF operations.

Market reaction

USD/CNY bounced-off low at 6.4665 following the latest PBOC operation. The spot erases gains to trade flat at 6.4699, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair holds the lower ground near 0.7770 amid risk-off market mood and dismal Chinese home prices.