China’s central bank, the PBOC injected a net 100 bln Yuan for the week via open market operations (OMOs), versus a net 595 bln drain last week.

For today, the Chinese central bank injected 10 bln Yuan through 7 day reverse repos, and injected 60 bln yuan through 28-day reverse repos, MNI quoted traders. The PBOC gauged the demand for 14-day reverse repos, but did not conduct any operations.