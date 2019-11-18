PBOC: China faces no conditions for continuous inflation, deflation

In its latest quarterly policy report published on Saturday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) highlighted the following key points.

China has no conditions for continuous inflation or deflation as the government's macro policies are taking effect.

The domestic economy is facing downward pressure, and its endogenous growth momentum should be further enhanced.

PBOC will step up counter-cyclical adjustments while staying away from using a deluge of stimulus policies.

Efforts should be enhanced to prevent the spread of the expectations for inflation.