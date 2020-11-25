The People's Bank of India (PBOC) injected a net 20 billion yuan into the banking system through open market operations on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

The central bank poured in 120 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements (repos) at an interest rate of 2.2%, overcompensating for the 100 billion yuan drained due to reverse repo maturity.

China pursues a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.