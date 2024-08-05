Palladium prices (XPD/USD) fell on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium trades at $876.01 per troy ounce, down 2.32% from the $896.79 it cost on Friday.
Palladium prices have decreased by 20.57% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Palladium Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|876.01
|1 Gram
|28.16
The Gold/Palladium ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Palladium needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.79 on Monday, up from 2.72 on Friday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
