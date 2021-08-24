Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD teases five-month-old resistance around $2,400

- Palladium struggles to extend the strongest gains in 15 months.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Yearly bottom adds to the downside filters below the latest swing low.
Palladium (XPD/USD) consolidates the previous day’s heavy upside, the biggest since May 2020, near $2,395 as European traders await Tuesday’s bell.
The precious metal jumped from the lowest since January on Monday but couldn’t cross the previous support line stretched from late March.
The failure to cross the key resistance line, previous support, joins bearish MACD and the commodity’s sustained trading below 200-DMA to favor the sellers.
Hence, pullback moves toward the $2,300 threshold and March’s low near $2,275 becomes more likely.
However, the latest lows near $2,260 and the yearly bottom surrounding $2,195 will challenge XPD/USD bears afterward.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the stated resistance line near $2,410 will need to cross June’s low of $2,461 before targeting the 200-DMA level around $2,575-80.
It’s worth noting that the monthly top surrounding $2,685 adds to the upside filters past $2,580.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2396.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|2395.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2545.7
|Daily SMA50
|2647.04
|Daily SMA100
|2735.71
|Daily SMA200
|2576.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2409.3
|Previous Daily Low
|2260.56
|Previous Weekly High
|2637.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|2262.27
|Previous Monthly High
|2882.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|2571.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2352.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2317.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2300.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2206.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2152.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2449.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2503.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2598.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
