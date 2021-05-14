Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bounces off 200-SMA towards $2,900

- Palladium holds onto previous day’s recovery moves from key SMA, Fibonacci retracement level.
- Monthly horizontal hurdle, short-term falling trend line test the bulls.
- Easing bearish bias of MACD backs further upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers extra support.
Palladium (XPD/USD) prices pick-up bids around $2,891, up 0.88% intraday, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the bullion justifies the previous day’s bounce off 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of April–May upside. Also backing the recovery movement is the receding bearish bias of the MACD.
Even so, multiple lows marked since late April around $2,900-901 guard the commodity’s immediate upside.
During the quote’s run-up beyond $2,901, a weekly falling trend line near $2,920-21 will be the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s run-up towards the all-time high of $3,020.
Meanwhile, 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement, respectively around $2,810 and $2,800 will direct the palladium sellers toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $2,751.
It should, however, be noted that the bears will gain strength on the break of $2,751, which in turn could recall the $2,700 threshold back to the chart.
Palladium four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2892.16
|Today Daily Change
|25.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90%
|Today daily open
|2866.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2903.17
|Daily SMA50
|2703.13
|Daily SMA100
|2532.81
|Daily SMA200
|2418.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2908.75
|Previous Daily Low
|2806.06
|Previous Weekly High
|3018.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|2827.1
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2869.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2845.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2812.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2757.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2709.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2914.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2963.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3017.46
