Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 20,981.90 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 129.16 compared with the PKR 20,852.74 it cost on Thursday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 244,728.74 per tola from PKR 243,222.22 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,981.90
|10 Grams
|209,818.98
|Tola
|244,728.74
|Troy Ounce
|652,610.46
Global Market Movers: Gold price rebounds despite the Fed’s hawkish stance
- The US Initial Jobless Claims fell by 8K to 215K for the week ending May 18. This figure came in lower than the expectation of 220K and the previous week's reading of 223K.
- The flash US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from 50.0 in April. The Services PMI climbed to 54.8 in May from the previous reading of 51.3. Both figures came in better than the estimation.
- The US S&P Global Composite PMI jumped to 54.4 in May from 51.3 in April, beating the market expectation of 51.1, the highest level since April 2022.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he still sees upward inflation pressure, adding the Fed may need to be more patient to avoid heating the economy.
- China’s private sector imported 543 tonnes of gold in Q1 2024, and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) added another 189 tonnes to its reserves during the same period, according to the latest analysis by Gainesville Coins’ Jan Nieuwenhuijs.
- Gold imports to India, the world's second-largest gold consumer, might decline by about a fifth in 2024 as high prices encourage retail customers to exchange old jewelry for new products, per Reuters.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
