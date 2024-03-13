Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 19,393.41 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 17.83 compared with the PKR 19,375.59 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 226,200.96 per tola from PKR 225,993.04 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|19,393.41
|10 Grams
|193,934.13
|Tola
|226,200.96
|Troy Ounce
|603,203.01
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by softer USD, risk-on mood caps gains
- A hot US inflation report fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts and pushed the US Treasury bond yields, underpinning the US Dollar and weighing on the Gold price on Tuesday.
- The headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by the 3.2% YoY rate in February from the 3.1% previous and expected, while the annual Core CPI came in at 3.8%, slightly above estimates for a reading of 3.7%.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, the markets are still pricing in around a 70% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates in June, which caps the USD and limits losses for the XAU/USD.
- A Qatari official said on Tuesday that Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and free hostages, and warned that the situation remained very complicated despite weeks of truce talks.
- Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen said that they would escalate their military operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians and response to the ongoing war in Gaza.
- The United States conducted six self-defence strikes, destroying an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles in retaliation to the two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired into the Red Sea by the Houthis.
- This should help limit the downside for the safe-haven precious metal as traders look to next week's highly anticipated FOMC meeting for cues about the rate-cut path and before placing fresh directional bets.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
