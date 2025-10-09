Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 36,753.40 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down compared with the PKR 36,790.27 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold decreased to PKR 428,689.30 per tola from PKR 429,114.50 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 36,753.40 10 Grams 367,538.10 Tola 428,689.30 Troy Ounce 1,143,158.00

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls take profits as geopolitical tensions ease

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his 20-point Gaza peace plan after talks in Egypt. The development prompts bullish traders to take some profits off the table and weighs on the safe-haven Gold during the Asian session on Thursday.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting released on Wednesday indicated near unanimity among participants to lower interest rates amid concern about labour market risks. Policymakers, however, remained split on whether there should be one or two more rate reductions before the year-end.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed in October and December stands at around 93% and 79%, respectively. Moreover, the US government shutdown enters its ninth day, which keeps a lid on the US Dollar and acts as a tailwind for the commodity.

The Senate, once again, failed to advance funding bills to end the government shutdown for the sixth time on Wednesday amid few signs of progress towards a deal as Democrats and Republicans traded blame for the impasse. Moreover, furloughing of federal workers presents risks for the US labor market.

A senior Russian lawmaker warned on Wednesday that Moscow will shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and bomb their launch sites if the United States decides to supply them to Ukraine. This keeps geopolitical risks in play and should contribute to limiting the corrective slide for the precious metal.

In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on the back of the US government closure, traders will closely scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for cues about the rate-cut path. This will play a key role in influencing the USD and providing a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

