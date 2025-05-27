Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 30,210.74 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down compared with the PKR 30,254.38 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold decreased to PKR 352,372.10 per tola from PKR 352,881.20 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 30,210.74 10 Grams 302,107.40 Tola 352,372.10 Troy Ounce 939,662.50

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls seem reluctant to add to positions amid receding safe-haven drivers

US President Donald Trump agreed on Sunday to postpone the proposed 50% tariffs on the European Union from June 1 until July 9. The announcement followed a call with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, who said that the bloc was ready to move quickly in trade talks with the US but needed more time to strike a deal.

The development offered some relief to markets, though investors remain on edge amid the uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade policies and deep-rooted tensions between the US and China – the world's two largest economies. Apart from this, US fiscal concerns and geopolitical risks lend some support to the Gold price.

Trump’s dubbed “Big, Beautiful Bill”, which would add an estimated $4 trillion to the federal primary deficit over the next decade, was passed in the lower house last week and will be voted on in the Senate this week. This fuels worries that the US budget deficit could worsen at a faster pace than previously expected.

Meanwhile, signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US lifted market bets that the Federal Reserve will eventually step in to support economic growth. In fact, traders are pricing in the possibility of at least two 25 basis point Fed rate cuts by the year-end, which keeps the US Dollar depressed near the monthly low.

Russia launched the largest aerial assault since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Trump said that he was considering new sanctions against Russia and called Russian President Vladimir Putin crazy. Moreover, the continuous Israeli strikes on Gaza keep the geopolitical risk in play.

Traders now look forward to Tuesday's US macro releases– Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The focus, however, will be on FOMC minutes, due on Wednesday, which might offer some cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and provide some impetus to the USD.

This week's US economic docket also features the release of the Prelim Q1 GDP and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Thursday and Friday, respectively. This, in turn, should infuse some volatility around the XAU/USD pair and allow traders to grab meaningful opportunities.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

