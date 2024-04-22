Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 21,187.86 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 245.71 compared with the PKR 21,433.57 it cost on Friday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 247,130.99 per tola from PKR 249,996.93 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|21,187.86
|10 Grams
|211,878.56
|Tola
|247,130.99
|Troy Ounce
|659,016.46
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by fading safe-haven demand, hawkish Fed expectations
- Iran signaled that it has no plans to retaliate against the Israeli limited-scale missiles strike on Friday, easing fears about a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and undermining the safe-haven Gold price.
- Investors have pushed back their expectations about the timing of the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to September and also downsized bets for the number of rate cuts in 2024 to two, or around 40 basis points.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee argued on Friday that progress on US inflation has stalled this year and that it would make sense to wait to get more clarity on the inflation outlook before taking a policy step.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond stands tall near a multi-month peak, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and exerting additional pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Concerns about slowing global economic growth support prospects for synchronized interest-rate cuts by most major central banks in the second half of this year, which, in turn, could lend support to the XAU/USD.
- Traders might also wait for this week's release of flash global PMI prints, the Advance US Q1 GDP report, and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
