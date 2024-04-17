Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 21,297.96 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 4.48 compared with the PKR 21,302.44 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 248,415.24 per tola from PKR 248,467.48 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|21,297.96
|10 Grams
|212,979.61
|Tola
|248,415.24
|Troy Ounce
|662,441.13
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold traders ignore higher US yields, strong production output data
- In March, US Building Permits saw a decrease of 4.3%, dropping to 1.458 million, which was below the expected 1.514 million and February's figure of 1.523 million. Additionally, Housing Starts experienced a significant drop of 14.7%, falling from 1.549 million to 1.321 million, well under the forecast of 1.48 million.
- The Federal Reserve reported that March’s Industrial Production was stable, meeting both estimates and the previous month’s growth rate of 0.4% MoM.
- Despite mixed economic indicators, market participants remain focused on strong March US Retail Sales data released on Monday. Particularly noteworthy was the control group's performance—essential for GDP calculations—which significantly exceeded both forecasts and the previous month's results.
- Despite decent US economic data, market participants seem to be focused on geopolitical risks. Sources cited by The Jerusalem Post revealed that Israel has reportedly finalized plans for a counterstrike against Iran.
- Gold’s price remains high even though US Treasury yields are climbing more than 5 basis points (bps) in the belly and long end of the yield curve.
- US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six other currencies, gains 0.11% to 106.29, levels last seen in November 2023.
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for Q1 2024 show that the US economy is expected to grow 2.9%, up from 2.8% estimated on April 15, according to the Atlanta GDPNow model.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
