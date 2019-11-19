OPEC's share of Indian oil imports in October hits lowest since 2011 – Reuters

Reuters reports the latest tanker data from sources, showing that OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports hit the monthly lowest since at least 2011.

Additional Details:

“OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell to 73% in October.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, shipped in 4.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, about 3.3% less compared with a year ago.

Of that, it bought 3.43 million bpd from OPEC.

OPEC’s share of India’s imports in September was about 81%.

India shipped in a record 336,000 bpd of U.S. oil in October, about 7.5% of total imports.”