OPEC’s Barkindo: Global oil demand growth has been robust

OPEC’s Barkindo: Global oil demand growth has been robustBy Dhwani Mehta
OPEC Secretary General Barkindo crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the global oil demand outlook.
Key Points:
No doubt oil market is rebalancing at accelerating pace
Balanced oil market in sight
Global oil demand growth has been robust
Signs of stronger trend
Expects oil demand to surpass 100mn bpd as early as 2020
OECD oil stocks fell further in Sept to stand at around 160m bpd above 5-year average
