OPEC’s Barkindo: Global oil demand growth has been robust

By Dhwani Mehta

OPEC Secretary General Barkindo crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the global oil demand outlook.

Key Points:

No doubt oil market is rebalancing at accelerating pace

Balanced oil market in sight

Global oil demand growth has been robust

Signs of stronger trend

Expects oil demand to surpass 100mn bpd as early as 2020

OECD oil stocks fell further in Sept to stand at around 160m bpd above 5-year average

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.