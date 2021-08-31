OPEC+ to discuss adjustments to output agreement on Wednesday - TASS

Kazakhstan's energy minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday that he considers the existing OPEC+ output strategy as sufficient enough to stabilise the oil market, Russia's TASS news agency reported, per Reuters.
Nevertheless, Nogayev further noted that the group is planning to discuss possible adjustments to the oil output agreement on Wednesday, September 1.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on crude oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $68.50, losing 0.9% on the day.
