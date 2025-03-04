"Along with supply dynamics, there are growing concerns about demand levels amid uncertainty about tariffs. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model suggests first quarter GDP will contract by 2.8%. Just 4 weeks ago, the model was forecasting growth of 3.9%. Trump increased tariffs on China to 20% from 10%, while also allowing 25% levies to go ahead for Canada and Mexico starting today. For Canadian energy, the tariff is set lower at 10%. Given the lack of alternative export capacity for Canadian oil, discounts for Canadian crude will increase thanks to these tariffs."

"According to a Bloomberg survey, OPEC oil production increased by 320k b/d month on month in February to 27.35m b/d. The bulk of the increase was driven by Iraq, with output growing by 150k b/d to 4.16m b/d, leaving production above its target level of 4m b/d. Fairly sizable increases were also seen in Libya, Venezuela and the UAE."

"The market had been pricing in the possibility that the group might delay an increase in supply. This development hasn’t changed our view on the market, as we already thought supply would return. The increase is likely to make President Trump happy, given the pressure he’s been putting on OPEC to boost supply."

Oil prices are under pressure with ICE Brent settling more than 1.6% lower yesterday. This follows news that OPEC+ is sticking with plans to gradually increase supply from April by 138k b/d in the month, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.