OPEC+ may extend output cuts until June if March meeting is postponed – TASS

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, could postpone the next policy meeting from March to June and extend the output cut agreement until June if the meeting is postponed, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) inched higher on this headline and was last seen trading at $58.45, adding 0.7% on a daily basis while the barrel of Brent was up nearly 1% at $64.85.