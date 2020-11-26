OPEC+ leaning toward extension of oil output cuts

OPEC+, a group of major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are leading toward delaying the planned production boost to compensate for a slowdown in economic activity due to the second wave of coronavirus and rising Libyan oil output, sources told Reuters.
Producers were due to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January as the global economy showed signs of life at the end of the third quarter with easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
However, the number of new cases has surged across the globe over the past few weeks, reviving fears of a double-dip recession. As such, the OPEC+ OPEC+ is now considering delaying the increase.
"It looks like the extension is needed," a source told Reuters, citing "possible price drops and demand uncertainties" amid the second wave of the virus.
OPEC+ implemented record output cuts of 9.7 million bpd from May 1 to rebalance the market. The deal was revised to 7.7 million bpd in the third quarter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data
EUR/USD looks to extend the recent rise above 1.1900. German Consumer Confidence may see bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. A weak data could put brakes on the spot’s rally.
GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD bulls catch a breather below 1.3400 while heading into Thursday’s London open. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh the rest amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!