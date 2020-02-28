OPEC+ discussing additional output cut of up to 1 million bpd – Reuters

The OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are discussing an additional output cut of up to 1 million barrels per day (BPD), Reuters reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

"Several OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, are leaning towards a deeper oil output cut because of coronavirus," Reuters added.

Oil reaction

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which slumped to its lowest level since December 2018 at $44.94 earlier in the day, recovered modestly on this headlines and was last seen trading at $45.60, still down 1.6% on the day.