In the past, we have sometimes accused the ECB of being too political. Especially during the eurozone crisis, and goals beyond the legally prescribed focus on monetary policy were shining through. In this sense, too, the Fed could become more like the ECB, or even overtake it by a long way. At least if the ideas of presidential candidate Donald Trump were to become reality, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Ulrich Leuchtmann notes.
Trump set to be USD-negative
“It seems, Trump advocates a disastrous political influence on the Fed. Because the ability to print money is something very special, experience as a real estate mogul does not help in the job as a central banker. Not a bit. And monetary policy that relies on gut feeling is always and everywhere doomed to failure. I can think of no one less competent to have a say in the formulation of US monetary policy than Donald J. Trump.”
“I believe, there is a residual risk that Trump could fundamentally restructure the institutions of the United States if he takes power. For the US Dollar (USD), the US President having a say in Fed interest rate decisions would be the worst-case scenario. In concrete terms, in such a scenario we are not talking about a few pips of USD weakness (in EUR/USD units), but – at least in the medium term – about tens of big figures."
“Everything inflationary that we are already seeing in the US economy and everything inflationary that a Trump administration would produce on top of that would no longer be USD-positive, but negative. Tariffs, tax cuts, etc. would then be signs of a loss of purchasing power for the USD. And because USD weakness would be inflationary, a spiral of inflation and USD devaluation could easily develop.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound falters around 0.6650
AUD/USD suffered the persistent weakness in the commodity complex and gave away part of the weekly robust advance to as high as the 0.6650 zone, or multi-day highs, on Wednesday.
EUR/USD reaches new 2024 highs well past 1.1000
EUR/USD advanced modestly and looked to consolidate the recent breakout of the key 1.1000 barrier, reaching new yearly peaks around 1.1050 following the vacillating price action around the Greenback post-US CPI.
Gold retreats sharply as investors seek high-yielding assets
Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,460 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar stays on the back foot after the July CPI data, XAU/USD finds it difficult to push higher as sentiment turns mixed.
PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings
PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.
Rebound in risk appetite takes a breather
US inflation failed to provoke much volatility this afternoon, while oil prices have fallen back from their recent highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.