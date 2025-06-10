"The ICE gasoil market continues to point towards tightness in the spot market. The prompt ICE gasoil spread has seen its backwardation surge to almost US$16/t, up from around US$8/t a week ago. In addition, the ICE gasoil crack is holding firm. Speculators also bought the market over the last reporting week, while open interest in ICE gasoil has hit record levels. Long open interest from swap dealers remains near record highs, suggesting a potential increase in consumer hedging."

"The latest trade data shows that Chinese crude oil imports were relatively weak in May, coming in at around 11m b/d, down 5.7% month-on-month and 0.8% lower year-on-year. Weaker imports were partly driven by refinery maintenance; May is generally the peak for such maintenance. However, cumulative imports for the year are still up 0.3% YoY."

"Trade talks between the US and China appear to be progressing, with discussions set to continue today. The US also appears willing to ease some tech export restrictions in return for China easing limits on rare earth exports. This is providing some support to the market. Meanwhile, nuclear talks between Iran and the US don’t appear to be progressing, providing some tailwinds for prices. Iran is not willing to compromise on its right to enrich uranium, something the US won’t accept."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.