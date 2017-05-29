Oil: Technical indicators are mixed - BBH

Analysts at BBH suggest that the technical indicators are mixed and with follow through selling after Thursday's 4.8% slide, the July crude oil futures contract retraced half of the rally from the early May low near $44 a barrel.

Key Quotes

“Prices then reversed higher and retraced half of the drop from Thursday's high of $52.”

“The narrow range seems to be $48-$52, and the broader range $46-$54 may contain prices. The challenge to OPEC's efforts to reduce inventories to the five-year average, as if that necessarily supports prices, is that US output continues to rise. In terms of gross supply, it has added 550k barrels a day since the end of last year, or 30% of OPEC's output cuts.”