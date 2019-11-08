Oil technical analysis: WTI trading at weekly lows, challenging $56.00 a barrel

Crude ends the week keeping the consolidation theme unchanged.

The level to beat for sellers is the 56.00 figure.

Crude oil daily chart

The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is challenging $56.00 a barrel and the 100-day simple moving average (DMA). The market has been consolidating for the most of the week.

Crude oil four-hour chart

The market is ranging above its main SMAs, keeping a somewhat bullish bias above the 56.00 support level. Bulls would need a daily close above 57.50 to resume the bull move.

Crude oil 30-minute chart

WTI is trading below its main SMA, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. However, sellers need to overcome the 56.00 handle. A break below the level can lead to 55.40 support and the 55.00 figure.

Additional key levels