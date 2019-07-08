Oil technical analysis: WTI starts the week by challengeing the 58.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil is gaining some ground above the 58.00 figure.
  • 58.50 is the next level to beat for bulls.  

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading just below the 58.00 figure and its 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).


Oil 4-hour chart

Oil is grinding up near the 58.00 handle and its 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls want to break 58.50 resistance to reach the 89.70 level.

Oil 30-minute chart

Oil is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at 57.40, 57.00 and 56.40. A daily close below 56.40 would question the bull case.


Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.91
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 57.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.48
Daily SMA50 59.3
Daily SMA100 58.94
Daily SMA200 58.23
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.79
Previous Daily Low 56.36
Previous Weekly High 60.3
Previous Weekly Low 56.1
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached

EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached

EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412.  The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA

Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA

Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Gold News

Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week

Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week

US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location