Oil technical analysis: WTI starts the week by challengeing the 58.00 handle

Oil is gaining some ground above the 58.00 figure.

58.50 is the next level to beat for bulls.

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading just below the 58.00 figure and its 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).



Oil 4-hour chart

Oil is grinding up near the 58.00 handle and its 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls want to break 58.50 resistance to reach the 89.70 level.

Oil 30-minute chart

Oil is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at 57.40, 57.00 and 56.40. A daily close below 56.40 would question the bull case.



Additional key levels