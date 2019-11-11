Oil technical analysis: WTI sidelined near $57.00 a barrel

Crude starts the week, keeping the ranging theme unchanged.

The level to beat for bulls is the 57.50 resistance.

Crude oil daily chart

The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is challenging $57.00 a barrel and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while the market has been consolidating for the most part of last week.

Crude oil four-hour chart

The market is trading above its main SMAs, keeping the bullish bias above the 56.00 support level. Buyers are looking for a daily close above the 57.50 level to potentially resume the bull move towards the 58.00, 59.00 and 60.00 price levels.

Crude oil 30-minute chart

The range theme remains unchanged at the start of the week. Support is seen at the 57.00 level followed by 56.40 and the 56.00 figure.

Additional key levels