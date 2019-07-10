Oil technical analysis: WTI breaks above $60.00 a barrel challenging June highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil is breaking above June highs and $60.00 a barrel.
  • The next resistances to the upside can be located near 62.00 and 64.00. 

Oil daily chart

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading above June’s high and its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).


Oil 4-hour chart

Oil is in a bull trend above its main SMAs. Bulls likely intend to reach $62.00 a barrel and 63.00 to the upside. 

Oil 30-minute chart

Oil is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at 59.70 and 58.50.


Additional key level

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.32
Today Daily Change 1.91
Today Daily Change % 3.27
Today daily open 58.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.45
Daily SMA50 58.01
Daily SMA100 59.3
Daily SMA200 57.45
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.77
Previous Daily Low 57.4
Previous Weekly High 60.3
Previous Weekly Low 56.1
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.36

 

 

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

