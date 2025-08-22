Oil prices moved higher yesterday as the initial enthusiasm over progress towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine continues to fade, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.
Hopes for an imminent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine fade
"It’s proving difficult to set up a Putin-Zelensky summit, while discussions around potential security guarantees face obstacles. Russia suggests, for example, that it should be part of any security guarantees for Ukraine. Not helping matters is Russia launching its largest strike on Ukraine in over a month. The less likely a ceasefire looks, the more likely the risk of tougher sanctions."
"Meanwhile, President Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, said he expects that secondary tariffs on India for its purchases of Russian oil to go ahead next week. An additional 25% tariff is set to come into effect on 27 August. While Indian refiners initially took a step back from buying Russian crude when these tariffs were announced, reports are that attractive discounts have Indian refiners showing increased interest once again. This poses upside risk for the oil market. If tariffs push India away from buying Russian oil, and Russia can’t divert this supply to other buyers, domestic producers would be forced to reduce supply. However, this is less of a concern if India continues with its Russian crude purchases."
"This week has also seen a further easing in the tightness in the middle distillate market. Yet the gasoil crack has strengthened this week, along with the prompt ICE gasoil timespread. This comes amid some refinery outages. Gasoil inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region increased by 170kt WoW to 2.03mt, helping to take stocks closer towards the seasonal 5-year average. Meanwhile, middle distillate stocks in Singapore increased by 371k barrels. Increases in ARA and Singapore follow a 2.34m barrel increase that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported earlier this week in US distillate stocks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1600 as Powell's Jackson Hole speech looms
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.1600 in European trading on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3400, with eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The pair struggles as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid strong US data-led reduced September Fed rate cut bets. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold sticks to losses for the second day amid firmer USD, ahead of Fed's Powell
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the 100-day SMA support tested earlier this week. The US Dollar buying remains unabated in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which is seen as a key factor undermining the non-yielding yellow metal.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at the trajectory of monetary policy in Jackson Hole speech
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT. His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.