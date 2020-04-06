Oil Price Analysis: WTI advance limited near $28.00 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil consolidates last week’s gains while trading below the 28.00 handle. 
  • Support is seen near 24.00 and 22.00 levels. 
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is consolidating the advanced it made in the last three sessions as the market is digesting the Trump tweet suggesting that a Saudi-Russian deal has been made. 
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
After regaining some poise last week, crude oil is consolidating the gains below 28.00 resistance. In the absence of a break above this level, WTI is set to resume the bear trend as the market is trading below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart but above the 50 and 100 ones. Support can be seen near 24.00 and 22.00 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 29.07
Today Daily Change -1.51
Today Daily Change % -4.94
Today daily open 30.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.89
Daily SMA50 40.96
Daily SMA100 49.96
Daily SMA200 52.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 30.67
Previous Daily Low 25.39
Previous Weekly High 30.67
Previous Weekly Low 21.01
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 32.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 34.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 37.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

