In view of analysts at TD Securities, energy market participants are closely watching for headlines from an expected meeting between President Putin and Crown Prince MBS this week at the G20, which could set the tone for the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
Key Quotes
“At the same time, market participants are likely keeping their risk budget close to their chest ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and Xi, which many see as a key indicator of the next leg of negotiations on the trade file.”
“While OPEC members are aware that supply risks remain abound, with Iranian-US tensions at a boil, the Libyan conflict still ongoing and Venezuelan production still crumbling, the demand side of the equation remains the key uncertainty.”
“We suspect that this will secure an extension to the supply curtailment agreement, which we think is in the bag. And, the cartel may recognize further risks to global demand, which would opening the door to "stealth cuts", suggesting Saudi may keep compliance north of the 100% mark.”
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold: Bulls trying to defend 100-hour SMA, ahead of $1400 mark
The mentioned handle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1342-$1439 recent upsurge, which if broken decisively would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and trigger further intraday weakness.
Fed comments kill investors' buzz
Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting