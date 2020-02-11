Officials: ECB review could be rushed to set an inflation goal by July – Bloomberg

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports on Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde has outlined a rushed agenda for the central bank's strategic review.
Its mainly set out to decide whether or not to change its inflation goal by the summer.
The officials added that the review will cover eight topics as outlined below:
According to one source, the GOVERNING COUNCIL members are expected to attend seminars on the specific issues immediately before the policy meetings in March and April.
EUR/USD holds the 1.0900 support
The shared currency shows little reaction to the above report, as EUR/USD remains sidelined near a new four-month low of 1.0907 reached earlier today. The bears gather pace for the next move lower. Focus on ECB President Lagarde's speech at 1400 GMT.
